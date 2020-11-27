Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 16] - The Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 16] - The Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guests Gabriel Rodriguez and Nell Shamrell-Harrington, members of the Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary. The Cyber Auxiliary is comprised of a small cadre of highly talented civilian cyber experts who train, educate, advise, and mentor Marines to keep pace with constantly evolving cyber challenges.
    Listen to this episode to learn more about what the Cyber Auxiliary actually does, how they interact with Marine and how you can join.

    For more information on the Cyber Auxiliary, visit https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/Agencies/Deputy-Commandant-for-Information/Marine-Corps-Cyber-Auxiliary/

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64691
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108078999.mp3
    Length: 00:52:23
    Artist Phoenix Cast
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 16] - The Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT