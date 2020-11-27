Phoenix Cast [Episode 16] - The Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guests Gabriel Rodriguez and Nell Shamrell-Harrington, members of the Marine Corps Cyber Auxiliary. The Cyber Auxiliary is comprised of a small cadre of highly talented civilian cyber experts who train, educate, advise, and mentor Marines to keep pace with constantly evolving cyber challenges.

Listen to this episode to learn more about what the Cyber Auxiliary actually does, how they interact with Marine and how you can join.



For more information on the Cyber Auxiliary, visit https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/Agencies/Deputy-Commandant-for-Information/Marine-Corps-Cyber-Auxiliary/



Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix