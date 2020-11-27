Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 20: Sergeant First Class

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    11.27.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the rank of Sergeant First Class. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned that leaders can as they enter the senior noncommissioned officer ranks.

    Guests include 1st Sgt. Phillip McCarthy, 1st Sgt. Jessica Torres, and Staff Sgt. Seth Marshall.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 20: Sergeant First Class, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

