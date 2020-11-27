Kill Tank Radio - Episode 20: Sergeant First Class

Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the rank of Sergeant First Class. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned that leaders can as they enter the senior noncommissioned officer ranks.



Guests include 1st Sgt. Phillip McCarthy, 1st Sgt. Jessica Torres, and Staff Sgt. Seth Marshall.