Audio Available: Coast Guard rescues 3 from barge off Point Judith

The Coast Guard rescued three mariners from a disabled, 108-foot barge off Point Judith, Rhode Island, November 25, 2020. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, received a call via VHF Channel 16 from the tug Warhawk, reporting their vessel was taking on water, and had a barge in tow. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)