    Audio Available: Coast Guard rescues 3 from barge off Point Judith

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The Coast Guard rescued three mariners from a disabled, 108-foot barge off Point Judith, Rhode Island, November 25, 2020. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, received a call via VHF Channel 16 from the tug Warhawk, reporting their vessel was taking on water, and had a barge in tow. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.25.2020 20:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64689
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108078498.mp3
    Length: 00:00:13
    Genre Blues
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio Available: Coast Guard rescues 3 from barge off Point Judith, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uscg
    barge
    audio
    Warhawk
    mayday

