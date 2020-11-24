Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 31 Light Up Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week in the Fort Riley Podcast: The biggest thing this holiday season is the light displays on Fort Riley. In fact, there’s a competition to see who can Light Up Fort Riley the brightest

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.24.2020 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 31 Light Up Fort Riley, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #LightUpFortRiley #Holiday #Lights

