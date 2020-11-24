Welcome to Part 2 of The Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel (SVC) Program with (Retired) Lieutenant General Richard Harding, The Judge Advocate General of the United States Air Force from 2010-2014, who was instrumental in creating the SVC program.
This Part 2 continues where we left off from Part 1 as General Harding discusses the seminal case of LRM v Kastenberg that afforded victims counsel certain legal rights on behalf of their clients, how universities across the country are now modeling aspects of military procedure in their administrative Title 9 sex assault cases on campus, and his views on how to effectuate positive change.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2020 09:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64672
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108075854.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:03
|Artist
|Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|AL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 29. Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel Program with (Ret.) Lt Gen Richard Harding - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT