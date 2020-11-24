Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 29. Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel Program with (Ret.) Lt Gen Richard Harding - Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Welcome to Part 2 of The Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel (SVC) Program with (Retired) Lieutenant General Richard Harding, The Judge Advocate General of the United States Air Force from 2010-2014, who was instrumental in creating the SVC program.

    This Part 2 continues where we left off from Part 1 as General Harding discusses the seminal case of LRM v Kastenberg that afforded victims counsel certain legal rights on behalf of their clients, how universities across the country are now modeling aspects of military procedure in their administrative Title 9 sex assault cases on campus, and his views on how to effectuate positive change.

