Marine Minute: MCPP-N Readiness

LOCATED IN THE COLD COUNTRY OF NORWAY, LIES THE MARINE CORPS PRE-POSITIONING PROGRAM- NORWAY (MCPP-N).



MANAGED BY BLOUNT ISLAND COMMAND, A SUBORDINATE COMMAND OF LOGCOM, MCPP-N HAS ENHANCED THE OPERATIONAL RESPONSIVENESS OF GEOGRAPHIC COMBATANT COMMANDS SINCE 1981.



THE PROGRAM CURRENTLY PROVIDES MUNITIONS TO SUPPORT AN EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE OF ROUGHLY 15,000 MARINES, FOR UP TO 30 DAYS.



A SERIES OF CLIMATE-CONTROLLED CAVES ARE STOCKED WITH EVERYTHING FROM RATIONS TO HIGH MOBILITY MULTIPURPOSE WHEELED VEHICLES. THEY ARE CONSTANTLY KEPT IN A STATE OF READINESS.



MCPP-N EQUIPMENT IS STORED IN MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, AVAILABLE FOR RAPID PREPARATION AND ASSEMBLY AT AERIAL, SEA, OR RAIL PORTS.



THE FORWARD POSTURE OF EQUIPMENT AND MUNITIONS REDUCES REACTION TIME AND ELIMINATES THE NEED TO OTHERWISE DEPLOY FROM LOCATIONS IN THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES.



MCPP-N PROMOTES REGIONAL SECURITY AND SUPPORTS RAPID RESPONSE TO CRISES AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE, WHEN THE MARINE CORPS NEEDS IT.



