Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with The Redstone Rocket's Assistant Editor Jonathan Stinson about being in quarantine during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 20:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64657
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108070952.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:28
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The BLUF - Episode 3, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS
