    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The latest edition of The Marne Report introduces the Marne community to the DPW Forestry Branch. Controlled burn season begins on Dec. 1. Tune in to learn what to expect!

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd ID
    Hunter Army Airfield
    DPW

