    102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Nov. 19, 2020 - Leadership and Mentorship

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to Senior Master Sgt. Guy Gottschalk, a member of the 102 IW and former Marine, about his time in the USMC, what brought him to the Air National Guard and his thoughts on leadership and mentorship.

