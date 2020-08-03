Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio Spot: BSPCA Volunteer Trip

    Radio Spot: BSPCA Volunteer Trip

    BAHRAIN

    03.08.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio spot informing about the BSPCA Volunteer Trip hosted by the Single Sailor Center. (U.S. Navy spot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 01:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64646
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108069038.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Year 2020
    Genre Spot
    Location: BH
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot: BSPCA Volunteer Trip, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BSPCA Single Sailor Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT