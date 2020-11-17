The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 17) Jessica Rees: Knowing when and how to disrupt the status quo

UNITED STATES 11.17.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Jessica Rees: "The time to disrupt is when I ask, 'Am I getting a product to the warfighter fast enough that it's staying relevant?'"



Jessica Rees is the Chief Ecosystem Officer for the 309th Extreme Digital Development Group Enterprise (EDGE) at Hill Air Force Base, UT, where she delivers war-winning, radical innovation that resolves the most complex software engineering challenges. She's been a farmhand, a corrections assistant, a gym staff, an exercise physiologist, a configuration management specialist, and lately a program manager. Her passion is bringing about positive disruption, innovation and creative problem solving to the Air Force.



During this episode, Jess joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter discuss embracing and learning from failure, software development, fostering ownership in innovation, and knowing when to improve or disrupt a program, process or technology.



Resources Mentioned:

- Jessica Rees on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-rees-8564838/

- EDGE on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eddge-ogden/

- AFWERX Office Hours: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/office-hours.html



