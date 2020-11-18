Kill Tank Radio - Episode 18: Sergeants

Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the rank of Sergeant. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned that upcoming Army leaders can use to shape the rest of their Army careers.



Guests include Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Redd, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Johnson, Sgt. 1st Class Neil Damin, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Avellanoza.