Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 18: Sergeants

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 18: Sergeants

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    11.18.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the rank of Sergeant. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned that upcoming Army leaders can use to shape the rest of their Army careers.

    Guests include Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Redd, Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Johnson, Sgt. 1st Class Neil Damin, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Avellanoza.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 05:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64637
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108067765.mp3
    Length: 00:40:20
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 18: Sergeants, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Podcast
    Sergeant
    Europe
    USAREUR
    usarmy
    2CR
    StrongEurope
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT