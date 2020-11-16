Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #31 - 412th Security Forces Squadron

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Security Forces Squadron is Edwards’ largest unit comprised of more than 400 personnel who defend the second largest base in the Air Force. Join us as we meet two Defenders and also talk with the unit’s Commander.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

