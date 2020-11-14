Radio story covering the opening ceremony of the U.S. hosted portion of the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 20:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Opening Ceremony in Hawaii, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
