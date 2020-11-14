Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Opening Ceremony in Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Radio story covering the opening ceremony of the U.S. hosted portion of the 2020 Indonesia Platoon Exchange at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Nov. 14, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 20:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64623
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108063507.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesia Platoon Exchange: Opening Ceremony in Hawaii, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Welcome
    Bronco Brigade
    Partnership
    Training
    Tropic Lightning
    Strike Hard
    Platoon Exchange
    IPX2020

