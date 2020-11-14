Coast guard, good Samaritan assist man stranded at sea from Tropical Storm Eta off Key West

Coast Guard command center watchstanders and the motor tanker Ocean Pearl captain coordinate the transport of a 69-year-old Cuban man to a Cuban Border Guard vessel off Key West, Florida, Nov. 14, 2020. It was reported the man and his fishing vessel was pulled out at sea by Tropical Storm Eta, and the man was stranded for about four days. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)