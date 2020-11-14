Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast guard, good Samaritan assist man stranded at sea from Tropical Storm Eta off Key West

    Coast guard, good Samaritan assist man stranded at sea from Tropical Storm Eta off Key West

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard command center watchstanders and the motor tanker Ocean Pearl captain coordinate the transport of a 69-year-old Cuban man to a Cuban Border Guard vessel off Key West, Florida, Nov. 14, 2020. It was reported the man and his fishing vessel was pulled out at sea by Tropical Storm Eta, and the man was stranded for about four days. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64622
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108063506.mp3
    Length: 00:04:23
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast guard, good Samaritan assist man stranded at sea from Tropical Storm Eta off Key West, by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Partnerships
    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Ready
    D7
    Responsive
    Coast Guard District 7
    USCGEta
    Tropical Storm Eta
    USCGStormEta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT