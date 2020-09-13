Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #7

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    A short podcast that highlights the first-ever Facebook live Wing townhall. Watch the full town hall on youtube, the link is down below.

    https://youtu.be/1Lv1vUrsMns

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64601
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061038.mp3
    Length: 00:09:19
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #7, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126 ARW

