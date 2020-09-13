A short podcast that highlights the first-ever Facebook live Wing townhall. Watch the full town hall on youtube, the link is down below.
https://youtu.be/1Lv1vUrsMns
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 16:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64601
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108061038.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Roll Call - Episode #7, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT