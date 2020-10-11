Located in the Mojave Desert, the land that Edwards calls home is filled with incredible life. Join us as we visit with Ms. Misty Hailstone from the Natural Resources section and learn how we conduct our mission while remaining good steward to this land.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 12:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64588
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108057082.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:40
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #30 - Environmental Management and the Mission, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT