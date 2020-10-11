Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #30 - Environmental Management and the Mission

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #30 - Environmental Management and the Mission

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Located in the Mojave Desert, the land that Edwards calls home is filled with incredible life. Join us as we visit with Ms. Misty Hailstone from the Natural Resources section and learn how we conduct our mission while remaining good steward to this land.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Edwards Air Force Base

