Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #30 - Environmental Management and the Mission

Located in the Mojave Desert, the land that Edwards calls home is filled with incredible life. Join us as we visit with Ms. Misty Hailstone from the Natural Resources section and learn how we conduct our mission while remaining good steward to this land.



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/