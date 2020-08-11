Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roll Call - Episode #13

    Roll Call - Episode #13

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Join U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison as he talks with the director of inspections and KC-135 pilot, Maj. Viveca Lane. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 15:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64581
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108055642.mp3
    Length: 00:35:08
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 21

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #13, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT