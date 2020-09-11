Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. John Cole gives Tropical Storm Eta safety message

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Capt. John Cole, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston gives safety tips and warning to the public for Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 9, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys, Nov. 9, 2020. (Coast Guard Audio)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
