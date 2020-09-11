Capt. John Cole gives Tropical Storm Eta safety message

Capt. John Cole, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston gives safety tips and warning to the public for Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 9, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys, Nov. 9, 2020. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64580
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108054977.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
