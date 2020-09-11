Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Thompson, Captain of the Port of St. Petersburg, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta in the Tampa Bay area, Nov. 9, 2020. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Capt. Matthew Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64579
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108054915.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    D7
    USCGStorm2020
    Tropical Storm Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT