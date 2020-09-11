Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew Thompson, Captain of the Port of St. Petersburg, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta in the Tampa Bay area, Nov. 9, 2020. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Capt. Matthew Thompson)