    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 28. Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel Program with (Ret.) Lt Gen Richard Harding - Part 1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this 2-part interview we discuss The Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel (SVC) Program with (Retired) Lieutenant General Richard Harding, The Judge Advocate General of the United States Air Force from 2010-2014, who was instrumental in creating the SVC program that affords sex assault victims independent legal counsel.

    In this Part 1, we take a behind-the-scenes look at how the SVC Program was created. General Harding discusses the initial opposition to the program, its biggest challenges, and how he worked to effectuate positive change.

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School
    Special Victims' Counsel Program

