Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 28. Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel Program with (Ret.) Lt Gen Richard Harding - Part 1

In this 2-part interview we discuss The Birth of the Special Victims' Counsel (SVC) Program with (Retired) Lieutenant General Richard Harding, The Judge Advocate General of the United States Air Force from 2010-2014, who was instrumental in creating the SVC program that affords sex assault victims independent legal counsel.



In this Part 1, we take a behind-the-scenes look at how the SVC Program was created. General Harding discusses the initial opposition to the program, its biggest challenges, and how he worked to effectuate positive change.