    SPANISH TRANSLATION: Coast Guard District Seven stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven crews urge safety to mariners and boating community in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 8, 2020, Miami, Florida. The response to Eta is a whole community effort. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPANISH TRANSLATION: Coast Guard District Seven stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Miami
    Tropical Storm
    Florida
    District 7
    Sector Miami
    Eta
    storm prep

