SPANISH TRANSLATION: Coast Guard District Seven stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven crews urge safety to mariners and boating community in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 8, 2020, Miami, Florida. The response to Eta is a whole community effort. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez.)