    Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun, Captain of the Port of Jacksonville, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 8, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Capt. Mark Vlaun)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64570
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108053664.mp3
    Length: 00:00:44
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    Jacksonville
    Coast Guard
    D7
    USCGStorm2020
    USCGEta
    District7

