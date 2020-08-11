Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun, Captain of the Port of Jacksonville, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 8, 2020, Jacksonville, Florida. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Capt. Mark Vlaun)