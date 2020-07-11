Coast Guard Sector Key West Captain of the Port sets port condition Zulu due to Tropical Storm Eta

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Adam Chamie, Captain of the Port of Key West, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 7, 2020, Key West, Florida. Chamie anticipates closing the port of Key West tonight. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Capt. Adam Chamie.)