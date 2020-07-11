Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Key West Captain of the Port sets port condition Zulu due to Tropical Storm Eta

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Adam Chamie, Captain of the Port of Key West, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 7, 2020, Key West, Florida. Chamie anticipates closing the port of Key West tonight. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Capt. Adam Chamie.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West Captain of the Port sets port condition Zulu due to Tropical Storm Eta, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Tropical Storm
    Sector Key West
    Florida
    Key West
    Eta
    storm prep

