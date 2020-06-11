Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Miami Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, Captain of the Port of Miami, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 7, 2020, Miami, Florida. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly, be aware of possible bridge lock downs and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado.)

    USCG
    Miami
    Tropical Storm
    Florida
    Sector Miami
    Eta
    Storm prep

