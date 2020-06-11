Coast Guard Sector Miami Captain of the Port stresses safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, Captain of the Port of Miami, asks for cooperation and support from all mariners in anticipation of sustained gale force winds from Tropical Storm Eta, Nov. 7, 2020, Miami, Florida. Mariners should inspect mooring lines, secure vessels properly, be aware of possible bridge lock downs and stay safe. (U.S. Coast Guard audio file by Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado.)