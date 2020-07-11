Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Miami broadcasts Tropical Storm Eta warning

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstander broadcasts a small craft advisory due to Tropical Storm Eta in South Florida, Nov. 7, 2020. The system is expected to approach Florida with rain, wind, storm surge and high surf. (Coast Guard Audio)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FL, US
