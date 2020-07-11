title=Rescue 21 Recording?version=1?sessionIDHigh=1d6a1ea?sessionIDLow=7fa53968?index=2116814045

A Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstander broadcasts a small craft advisory due to Tropical Storm Eta in South Florida, Nov. 7, 2020. The system is expected to approach Florida with rain, wind, storm surge and high surf. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64536
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108053032.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
