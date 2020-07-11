A Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander broadcasts a Tropical Storm Eta warning to mariners in Key West, Florida, Nov. 7, 2020. The system is expected to approach Florida with rain, wind, storm surge and high surf. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 14:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64533
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108053004.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West broadcasts Tropical Storm Eta warning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
