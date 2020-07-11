Coast Guard Air Station Miami broadcasts Tropical Storm Eta warning

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew broadcasts a Tropical Storm Eta warning to mariners in the Coast Guard 7th District. The system is expected to approach Florida with rain, wind, storm surge and high surf. (Coast Guard Audio)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 14:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64532
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108052997.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
