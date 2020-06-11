On this first episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to Master Sgt. Matt Davis, a long time member of the 102 IW team, about dealing with overactive mind through mindfulness and the role these things play in an Airman’s wellness.
Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 12:15
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|64522
Filename:
|2011/DOD_108051918.mp3
Length:
|00:27:25
Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Overactive Mind, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
