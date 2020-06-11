102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Overactive Mind

On this first episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to Master Sgt. Matt Davis, a long time member of the 102 IW team, about dealing with overactive mind through mindfulness and the role these things play in an Airman’s wellness.