    102nd Intelligence Wing Warrior Airman Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Overactive Mind

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this first episode of the 102 IW Warrior Airman Podcast, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer, speaks to Master Sgt. Matt Davis, a long time member of the 102 IW team, about dealing with overactive mind through mindfulness and the role these things play in an Airman’s wellness.

