    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Master Resiliency Trainer, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer and member of the 102 IW, about what led her to become an MRT and her thoughts on resiliency and the role it plays in wellness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Master Resiliency Trainer, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    cape cod
    massachusetts
    psychology
    wellness
    resiliency
    102iw

