102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Nov. 6, 2020 – Master Resiliency Trainer, Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens

On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Tech. Sgt. Mandy Givens, Master Resiliency Trainer and member of the 102 IW, about what led her to become an MRT and her thoughts on resiliency and the role it plays in wellness.