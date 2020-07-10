Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program

    Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with Corps staff about recent changes to the Continuing Authorities Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64520
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108051771.mp3
    Length: 00:23:14
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Authorities Program
    Revolutionize USACE civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT