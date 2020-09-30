Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get to Know the Director of USACE Civil Works

    Get to Know the Director of USACE Civil Works

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle sits down with Director of Civil Works, Mr. Alvin Lee, to discuss a variety of topics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64519
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108051764.mp3
    Length: 00:50:16
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know the Director of USACE Civil Works, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Civil Works Director

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT