Date Taken: 09.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 10:35 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 64519 Filename: 2011/DOD_108051764.mp3 Length: 00:50:16 Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team Year 2020 Genre Blues Location: US

High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Get to Know the Director of USACE Civil Works, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.