    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLV

    ME, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Wendy Moody is a Maine Transition Assistance Advisor for our uniformed services. Whether your coming home from deployment, coming off active duty and transitioning to a civilian workforce OR preparing for retirement, she's the expert! Listen to what she has to say and know her role and let her help you out!

    Wendy Moody: Phone: 207-430-5778
    Email: wendy.j.moody.ctr@mail.mil

    Public Health: Phone: 207-404-7499

    Maine CDC Info: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/

    Maine Hunting Tips: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/safety-tips.html

    SARC: Phone: 207-631-5189
    Hotline: 207-307-5466

    Safety: Phone: 207-404-7250

