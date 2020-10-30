Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The High Ground - Episode 1

    The High Ground - Episode 1

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 1 is the inaugural monthly (flagship) episode for November 2020 with SMDC news, listener questions, a Cool Jobs interview segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army Space and Missile Defense Community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64496
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108043882.mp3
    Length: 00:29:51
    Artist US Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    Composer US Army Space and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs
    Conductor US Army Space and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs
    Album The High Ground - Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 1, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Space Operations

    TAGS

    Soldier
    interview
    satellite
    podcast
    space
    astronaut
    missile defense
    Army
    FA40

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT