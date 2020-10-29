Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 20: No is NOT an option

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, 2nd Lt. Wayne Levan speaks about his early career and how an Article 15 could have been the end of it, yet he overcame that challenge to excel and push harder through the hard times and continue on to OTS and beyond. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio.)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 20: No is NOT an option, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentorship
    Chaplain
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

