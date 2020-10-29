Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 20: No is NOT an option

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, 2nd Lt. Wayne Levan speaks about his early career and how an Article 15 could have been the end of it, yet he overcame that challenge to excel and push harder through the hard times and continue on to OTS and beyond. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio.)