The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 15) Trish Marshall: Setting the foundation for enterprise-wide innovation

UNITED STATES 10.27.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Trish Marshall: "Now we're trying to build those metrics...to tell the story of how we're maintaining and growing our competitive edge in relation to our peer and near-peer actors."



Trish Marshall is the Chief of Strategy for the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC). At the time of this recording, she was an Innovation Project Manager at AFIMSC where she developed and managed projects that focused on providing solutions, innovative technologies, and comprehensive training to the organization. Some of her areas of expertise are Smart Cities, strategic program development, process improvement, and change and performance management.



During this episode, Trish joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss moving beyond personality-driven innovation, building a Digital Innovation Dashboard (DID) MVP, and connecting intrapreneurs to the sustainment process.



Resources Mentioned:

- AFWERX Office Hours: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/office-hours.html

- AFIMSC Ventures: https://www.afimsc.af.mil/Innovation/



