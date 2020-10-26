Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Field Artillery Majors

In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center “Train to Win” podcast, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elliot Harris, Senior Observer Coach/Trainer assigned to the Vampire Team, talks with Maj. Jason Turner, Maj. Matthew Jensen, and Maj. Josh Zaruba about what it takes to be a successful field artillery major at a battalion and brigade.
