    Joint Multinational Readiness Center - Train to Win: Field Artillery Majors

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.26.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    In this Joint Multinational Readiness Center “Train to Win” podcast, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elliot Harris, Senior Observer Coach/Trainer assigned to the Vampire Team, talks with Maj. Jason Turner, Maj. Matthew Jensen, and Maj. Josh Zaruba about what it takes to be a successful field artillery major at a battalion and brigade.

