Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 27. Busting Polygraph Myths with Lt Col Carlos Colon - Part 2

Welcome to Part 2 of our interview with Lt Col Carlos Colon, an Air Force JAG Reservist and full-time FBI Special Agent and Polygraph Examiner & Coordinator. This part 2 continues where we left off from Part 1 as we continue to debunk the biggest polygraph examination myths.



To date, Lt Col Colon has conducted over 900 polygraph exams and in this interview we take a deep dive into what polygraphs are, how they’re used in investigations and screening tests, how aspects of them can be admissible in court, the tech behind them, and the experts that use them.