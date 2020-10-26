Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roll Call-#3

    Roll Call-#3

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    This week we are going back in time to May 2020. This features former 126 Med Group commander, Colonel (Dr.) Pam Fonti and now the current commander Lt. Col. Troy Compardo. Also, joining us via Zoom is Lt. Col. (Dr.) Tony Truang, 126th Medical Group Chief of Aerospace Medicine. Listen as they discuss and highlight the great work the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 08:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64472
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108036883.mp3
    Length: 00:32:42
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call-#3, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    126 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT