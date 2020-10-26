Roll Call-#3

This week we are going back in time to May 2020. This features former 126 Med Group commander, Colonel (Dr.) Pam Fonti and now the current commander Lt. Col. Troy Compardo. Also, joining us via Zoom is Lt. Col. (Dr.) Tony Truang, 126th Medical Group Chief of Aerospace Medicine. Listen as they discuss and highlight the great work the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)