Lab Life – Episode 34: Space Force, Tortoises and Steve Carell

Dr. Shawn Phillips joins us to discuss just what really goes down at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Rocket Propulsion Division on Edwards Air Force Base, and he wants you to know it’s definitely not alien related. Listen in to learn about his position as the Deputy Chief of the RPD, his thoughts on the new TV show "Space Force" and his love of writing sci-fi fantasy novels!