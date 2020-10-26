Dr. Shawn Phillips joins us to discuss just what really goes down at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Rocket Propulsion Division on Edwards Air Force Base, and he wants you to know it’s definitely not alien related. Listen in to learn about his position as the Deputy Chief of the RPD, his thoughts on the new TV show "Space Force" and his love of writing sci-fi fantasy novels!
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64470
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108036829.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:04
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|38
This work, Lab Life – Episode 34: Space Force, Tortoises and Steve Carell, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
