Marine Minute: Military Justice

The Marine Corps is ensuring Marines are taken care of by enforcing its high standards and has added another volume to the Legal Support and Administration Manual (LSAM). Recent additions to the LSAM or Marine Corps Order 5800.16 ensures that justice is a top priority and addresses matters related to military justice including trial counsel qualifications, case analysis, additional requirements for special victim cases, guidance for seeking investigative subpoenas and warrants, and post-trial processing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)