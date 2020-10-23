In this episode Col. Amy Bumgarner chats about the eclectic makeup and mission of her command - The OSI ICON Center.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 12:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64461
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108033361.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:40
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, OSI Today 3, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT