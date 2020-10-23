Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OSI Today 3

    OSI Today 3

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode Col. Amy Bumgarner chats about the eclectic makeup and mission of her command - The OSI ICON Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64461
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108033361.mp3
    Length: 00:21:40
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Today 3, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    OSI Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT