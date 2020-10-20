Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIC BoldCast Episode 2

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Audio by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate talk about some of the legal concerns that may arise within the Command.

    In this episode, MAJ Fred Hackett and MAJ Famose Garner discuss political activities and potential social media pitfalls during an election season.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARIC BoldCast Episode 2, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Political activities

