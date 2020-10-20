Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command's Office of the Staff Judge Advocate talk about some of the legal concerns that may arise within the Command.
In this episode, MAJ Fred Hackett and MAJ Famose Garner discuss political activities and potential social media pitfalls during an election season.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 08:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64417
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108028351.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:22
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARIC BoldCast Episode 2, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT