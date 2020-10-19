In this episode we’ll learn about some of the new, energy and money saving measures coming to Edwards as well as highlight Energy Action Month. Join us as we meet Ms. Jillian Becker, the Edwards Energy Management Manager.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 11:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64412
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108026963.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #29 - Energy Action Month, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT