    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #29 - Energy Action Month

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #29 - Energy Action Month

    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode we’ll learn about some of the new, energy and money saving measures coming to Edwards as well as highlight Energy Action Month. Join us as we meet Ms. Jillian Becker, the Edwards Energy Management Manager.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    Edwards Air Force Base

    Edwards Air Force Base

