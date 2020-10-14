We talk this week with Capt. Dustin Brown, 126FSS Commander. He tells us about the pandemic induced changes to ID cards. You can make an appointment with FSS, (618)222-5708. Capt. Brown gives us an update on his music career and TSgt. Ellison goes on too long about Wilco. Find out how you can get a new 126 ARW mask, too.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64408
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108024859.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:42
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Roll Call #2, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT