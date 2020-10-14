Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roll Call #2

    Roll Call #2

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    We talk this week with Capt. Dustin Brown, 126FSS Commander. He tells us about the pandemic induced changes to ID cards. You can make an appointment with FSS, (618)222-5708. Capt. Brown gives us an update on his music career and TSgt. Ellison goes on too long about Wilco. Find out how you can get a new 126 ARW mask, too.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64408
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108024859.mp3
    Length: 00:34:42
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call #2, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    126 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT