Roll Call #2

We talk this week with Capt. Dustin Brown, 126FSS Commander. He tells us about the pandemic induced changes to ID cards. You can make an appointment with FSS, (618)222-5708. Capt. Brown gives us an update on his music career and TSgt. Ellison goes on too long about Wilco. Find out how you can get a new 126 ARW mask, too.