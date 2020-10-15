Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof sign-up for hurricane remains open

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Audio by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the Blue Roof program deadline through Oct. 24, 2020 for the Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes for damaged residences (Recording by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll and Ferdinand Detres, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Laura
    Hurricane Delta
    Ferdinand Detres
    Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll

