The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the Blue Roof program deadline through Oct. 24, 2020 for the Allen, Beauregard, Vernon, Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu and Cameron parishes for damaged residences (Recording by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll and Ferdinand Detres, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2020 14:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64405
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108024485.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Roof sign-up for hurricane remains open, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT