    Noble Fury 21: Media Roundtable

    CAMP BUTLER, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Leadership from III Marine Expeditionary Force and 7th Fleet host a media round table to discuss lessons learned from exercise Noble Fury 21.

    7th Fleet
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    III MEF
    Noble Fury 21

