    All Things Naval Aviation: Innovation and Aviation

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic speaks with Matthew Danehy, Director of Concepts (N5C), Navy Warfare Development Command on the latest All Things Naval Aviation podcast in reference to the important role innovation contributes to our warfighting readiness.

