    Phoenix Cast [Episode 13] - Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle talk about the future of high-tech warfare. With a focus on edge computing and artificial intelligence, this week's episode explores the ways the Marine Corps and the joint force can leverage these emerging technologies to win in the age great power competition.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

